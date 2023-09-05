Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. 5,462,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,019,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

