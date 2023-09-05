Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other Pro Medicus news, insider Anthony Hall 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. 53.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

