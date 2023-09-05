ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,626,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,263,746 shares.The stock last traded at $57.09 and had previously closed at $60.96.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $996.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

