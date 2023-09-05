Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 129,294 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,294 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Exelon worth $147,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,678,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 579,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $46.19.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

