Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,683 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intuit worth $116,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.48.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Intuit stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.04. 380,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.83 and a 200 day moving average of $451.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $553.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

