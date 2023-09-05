Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 197,044 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 385.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,044 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.66% of MarketAxess worth $97,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,031. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.36 and its 200-day moving average is $298.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

