Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 42,846 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Boeing worth $86,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

