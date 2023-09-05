Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $119,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 16,591,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,317,469. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,375.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

