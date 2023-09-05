Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 469,233 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $124,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,659,000 after buying an additional 141,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.77. 440,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,571. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.17.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

