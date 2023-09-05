Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 105,874 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,874 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $103,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.