Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 210,280 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Altria Group worth $87,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. 1,943,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,631,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

