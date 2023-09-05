Prudential PLC Acquires 465 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

