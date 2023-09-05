Prudential PLC Acquires New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 51,536 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 980.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MLI opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.