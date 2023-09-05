Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

