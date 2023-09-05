Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

CINF stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

