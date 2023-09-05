Prudential PLC Buys 4,258 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,465 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

