Prudential PLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.