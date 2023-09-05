Prudential PLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

