Prudential PLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,855,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

