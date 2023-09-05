Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $4,962,961. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

