Prudential PLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIA. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,744,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

AIA opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

