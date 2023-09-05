Prudential PLC Purchases 7,784 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,982. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

