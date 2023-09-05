Prudential PLC Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $435.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

