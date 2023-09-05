Prudential PLC Sells 651 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

NYSE:RMD opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average is $211.75. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.73 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

