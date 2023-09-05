Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 16,479 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

