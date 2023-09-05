Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 20,941 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.72.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

