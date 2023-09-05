Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,297 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DTE opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

