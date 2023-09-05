Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 134,322 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,718,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,400,000 after purchasing an additional 365,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Viasat Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,892 shares of company stock valued at $266,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

