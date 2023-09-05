Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of FormFactor worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FormFactor by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. CL King boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FormFactor stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -390.29 and a beta of 1.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

