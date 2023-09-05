Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $22,827,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $15,660,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,326,000 after purchasing an additional 320,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.