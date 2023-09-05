Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX opened at $511.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

