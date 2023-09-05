Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $125.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

