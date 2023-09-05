Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Hub Group worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

