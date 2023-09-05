Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,122,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 139,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

