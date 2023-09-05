Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.38 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Progress Software worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Progress Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,896 shares of company stock worth $935,272. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

