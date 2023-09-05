Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.41 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Itron worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

