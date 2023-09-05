Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Tricon Residential worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after buying an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after buying an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after buying an additional 3,342,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $23,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.22. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 51.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.