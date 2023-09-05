Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.48 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 185,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 384,525.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after purchasing an additional 612,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 294,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.