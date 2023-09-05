Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

