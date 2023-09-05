Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 6,255 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,260,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,501,000 after acquiring an additional 385,520 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBA

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.