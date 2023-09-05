Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,306 shares of company stock worth $135,391. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

