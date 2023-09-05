Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,419 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

