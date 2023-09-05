Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,499 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Innospec worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Innospec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Innospec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.