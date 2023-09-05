Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,734 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

