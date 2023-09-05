Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,200 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5,908.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,793,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 263,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

AEL opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.