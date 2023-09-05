Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,410 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Korn Ferry worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

