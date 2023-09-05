Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,107 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of TPH opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

