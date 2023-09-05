Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,142 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Arconic worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

