Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,800 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.