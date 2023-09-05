Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.59

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 318312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pure Storage Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

